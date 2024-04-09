The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Fiifi Boafo, has dismissed the existence of a group purportedly led by Stephenson Anane Boateng.

This response follows Mr Anane Boateng’s rejection of COCOBOD’s announcement of a 58.26 percent increase in cocoa prices, which has been set at GH¢33,120 cedis per ton for the 2023/2024 crop season.

Anane Boateng claimed that cocoa farmers are being unfairly treated, arguing that the increase is inadequate.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, Fiifi Boafo countered Anane Boateng’s claims, stating that the group he purportedly leads does not exist.

Boafo further clarified that Boateng is not a representative of the recognized Cocoa Coffee and Shea Farmers Association, which has nationwide representation in Ghana.

“Stephen Anane is not the only cocoa farmer in Ghana. I struggle to base any premium on what the Anane gentleman you mentioned put out. He said he’s the president of the Cocoa Farmers Association, don’t fall for it when he says that because there’s no such association across the country called Cocoa Farmers Association, where you have all cocoa farmers being part of it.

“The recognized cocoa farmers association which we all know is the cocoa coffee and shea nut farmers association. That has representations across the country. This gentleman is not a representative of that association.”

Fiifi Boafo recalled how Boateng became disgruntled after a decision was made against him when he requested to manage cocoa farmers’ funds.

“This is a gentleman whose introduction to the cocoa scheme was that the cocoa farmers scheme -money set aside for cocoa farmers scheme should be given to him. Because he has an association and members of his association are cocoa farmers and so the funds should be allocated to him to manage the funds.

“NPRA law doesn’t allow us to give cocoa farmers funds to you, just because they are farmers, and they are in your association. Since the date that decision was made, everything COCOBOD is a crime.”

While Boafo acknowledged the disapproval of other groups regarding the increase in the producer price for cocoa, he insisted that Boateng should be disregarded.

“I’m not saying there will be a farmer who will not be pleased with the decision. It’s also right for other people to express different opinions.”

