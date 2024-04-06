Economist and Political Risk Analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong, has called for serious scrutiny and attention to the fiscal and operational challenges confronting the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Theo Acheampong, on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV on Saturday, April 6, called on the various stakeholders within Ghana’s power generation and distribution channels to holistically resolve the issues that are resulting in the current rampant power outages being experienced.

Power cuts in past weeks have intensified, prompting calls for the power distributor to publish a load-shedding schedule to help citizens plan their lives.

Such calls attracted the anger of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who told persons advocating for a schedule to publish their own if they so desired.

Speaking on the issues confronting the ECG, Theo Acheampong told Selorm Adonoo “It comes down to the issue of money more or less. You need money to be able to buy the fuel to get the plants on stream and bring the other plants that are also undergoing maintenance on stream.

“But the bigger issue is basically the fact that some of the monies that are being collected, especially, ECG is not being remitted enough in terms of the volumes and also on time as per the Cash Fall Water Mechanism that was set up for the IPPs and the other fuel suppliers.

“We need a timetable but most importantly, we need to fix the big mess that is at ECG in terms of collections and also other operational efficiencies,” Mr. Acheampong added.

