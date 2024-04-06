All Nine aspirants seeking to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency have been cleared by the vetting committee.

The nine individuals on Thursday, April 4 picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency since the party opened nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The NPP has scheduled the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency for Saturday, April 13, 2024, following the demise of John Kumah.

After the vetting on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the party stated that it will soon issue guidelines for the primary as it prepares for the Ejisu by-election, with the committee also conducting a ballot for the candidates.

Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, speaking to the media, explained that the committee cleared all nine aspirants to contest in the interest of providing ample opportunities for party members interested in the race.

The party’s national executives will meet with the candidates on Tuesday, and they have been advised to conduct their campaigns in a unifying manner.

“The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest. Also, we’ve taken them through the ballot and so balloting has also been done. We’ve informed them that the National Executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday.

“They have been advised by the Committee to conduct a campaign exercise that will bring unity,” Mr Nimako added.

Find below the balloting positions

1. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng

2. Dr Evans Duah

3. Klinsman Karikari Mensah

4. Helena Mensah

5. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey

6. Portia Baffoe Abronye

7. Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi

8. Aaron Prince Duah

9. Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye