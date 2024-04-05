Kwasi Kwarteng, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, has urged for a balanced and constructive approach to the political discourse surrounding the government’s ‘1 Student 1 Laptop’ policy.

His remarks come in light of allegations made by John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, who suggested that the government’s initiative is merely a tactic to garner votes.

In response to these claims during an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda, Mr Kwarteng expressed apprehension regarding the tendency to politicize various sectors, including education.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on the policy’s primary goal of improving the nation’s educational framework, rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

“We must hasten slowly when we want to run political commentaries over everything that we want to do for our people. Almost every sector of our economy has been politicised.

“We have succeeded as political parties to politicise dumsor, we’ve politicised roads, I don’t think we should be that quick and fast to politicise everything in our education sector.

