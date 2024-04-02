The Ga-Dangme Lawyers Association has strongly condemned the marriage between Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a 12-year-old girl, which took place on March 30, 2024.

The traditional ceremony has sparked outrage among Ghanaians and has led to calls for the arrest of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, who claims that the girl will not be expected to fulfil marital duties until she turns 18.

In a statement dated April 1, 2024, the Ga-Dangme Lawyers Association emphasized that the marriage violates the child’s fundamental human rights as enshrined under Chapter Five of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

They highlighted that the Children’s Act provides that the minimum age of marriage shall be 18 years, and since the girl is below the age of consent, she is unable to legally consent to the marriage.

The Association also noted that Ghana’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990 commits the country to prioritizing the protection of children’s rights.

They argue that the best interest of the 12-year-old girl has not been made a priority in this case, as required by the Children’s Act.

The Ga-Dangme Lawyers Association has called for an immediate end to this practice and urged the community to prioritize the well-being and rights of children.

They also urged the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, and child rights organizations to intervene in the matter.

“The Ga-Dangme Lawyers Association expresses its strong disapproval of the recent marriage between the Gborbu Wulomor of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, aged 63, and a 12-year-old girl, which took place on Saturday, March 30th, 2024.

“Despite claims that the marriage was by customary rights and will not engage in any marital duties until she turns 18, this does not negate the fact that her fundamental human rights as enshrined under Chapter five of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992 have not been upheld.”

“The Ga-Dangme Lawyers Association calls for an immediate end to this practice and urges the community to prioritize the well-being and rights of children. We call on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu and child rights organizations to intervene.”

