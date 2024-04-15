The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of the TUC-Ghana has postponed their planned five-day protest originally set for April 15 to 18, 2024, at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Jubilee House.

The new dates for the protest are April 24 and 25, 2024, at the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources and Parliament, respectively.

The union cites a meeting with the Ghana Police Service, which highlighted the unavailability of police personnel to assist with the picketing on the previously scheduled dates, as the reason for the rescheduling.

“A meeting with the Accra Regional Police Command on 9th April 2024, has modified the venue and dates for the picketing from April 15-18, 2024 at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Jubilee House, to 24th and 25th April, 2024 at the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources and Parliament respectively”.

“This modification was agreed after the Accra Regional Police Command disclosed the unavailability of police personnel to assist with the demonstration/picketing on the earlier scheduled dates”.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, the General Secretary of the union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, clarified that the decision to organize the protest is aimed at urging the government to revoke the mining lease of Future Global Resources Limited, the operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Mines.

The union contends that Future Global Resources has not demonstrated sufficient financial capability to effectively manage the mine since assuming control in 2020.

Therefore, they find it surprising that despite a recommendation from the Minerals Commission to the Minister of Lands & Natural Resources to revoke the license, it has not yet been done.

“The union’s call comes after the Attorney General & Minister of Justice confirmed the recommendation of the Minerals Commission made to the Minister of Lands & Natural Resources, for the mining lease to be revoked. It is therefore surprising to the union that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is dragging its feet on the matter”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has expressed surprise at the decision of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union of the TUC to protest the revocation of the license of Future Global Resources Limited, the operators of the Bogoso Prestea Mines.

The Ministry explains that negotiations are at an advanced stage for a resolution on the matter. The Public Relations Officer of the Lands Ministry, Abraham Otabil, called for patience as the ministry endeavours to resolve the impasse.