The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry’s decision to increase passport application fees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration earlier announced upward adjustments in its fees and charges for services effective today, Monday, April 1, 2024.

The Ministry in a statement clarified that this decision aligns with the 2023 fees and charges regulations, L.I.2481.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform its valued clients that, in accordance with the fees and charges (Miscellaneous provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I 2481). There will be an adjustment in the fees and charges for all services provided by the Ministry. The adjustment will take effect from Monday, 1st April 2024.”

Processing fee for expedited 48-page passport now costs GH¢800, while 32 pages application is GH¢700.

“Expedited Application 48 Pages GH¢800.00. Expedited Application 32 Pages GH¢700.00.Standard Application 32 Pages GH¢500.00. Standard Application 48 Pages GH¢644.00,” the Ministry added.

The North Tongu MP in a social media post on Monday argued that the current economic crisis and the unprecedented high cost of living made these increased fees untenable.

The MP said he and his colleagues on the Foreign Affairs Committee had suggested a graduated approach when economic conditions improve, but their advice was disregarded.

Mr Ablakwa therefore urged the Ministry to immediately reconsider this detrimental action.

“I am terribly disappointed in Ghana’s Foreign Ministry for the astronomical increases in passport application fees. As my NDC colleagues and I always maintained at the Foreign Affairs Committee, the current economic crisis and unprecedented high cost of living make it untenable to impose these draconian fees. We insisted at Committee that the worst case scenario could be a graduated approach when economic conditions improve but alas they ignored our advice and have gone ahead to impose these insensitive rates in one fell swoop.”

“The Ministry should reconsider this inimical action immediately. We shall surely revisit this matter when Parliament resumes from recess,” he stated.



