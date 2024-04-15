The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) USA branch is set to officially introduce Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, as their presidential candidate for the upcoming general election.

This move underscores the group’s unwavering commitment to ensuring Bawumia’s success in the December polls.

The occasion marks a significant milestone in the 30th Anniversary celebration of the NPP-USA Branch. Established in September 1993, the branch convened its inaugural Congress in Virginia, USA, formalizing its inception, although its organizational efforts predated this official gathering.

Over the past three decades, NPP-USA has been instrumental in advancing the party’s agenda. Its endeavours include advocacy for democratic principles, the pursuit of political authority, advocacy for constitutional reform, promotion of electoral innovation and technology, and the establishment of the External Affairs office, among other pivotal initiatives.

The unveiling ceremony for the Presidential Candidate will underscore the robust backing and solidarity he garners from the Ghanaian community in North America, reaffirming NPP-USA’s steadfast commitment to securing his triumph in the 2024 General Elections in Ghana.

Moreover, the event will feature an awards presentation honouring individuals who have contributed to the branch’s development, along with a fundraising initiative aimed at bolstering the New Patriotic Party’s campaign and electoral endeavours in 2024.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Centre, situated at 5000 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22311, according to Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong, Chairperson of NPP-USA.