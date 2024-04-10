Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Officer of the Bawumia Campaign Team, has emphasised that the newly launched Performance tracker is not a partisan tool but a state asset designed to benefit all Ghanaians.

He explained that, unlike the Green Book by the previous NDC government which was a political tool, the new Performance Tracker is an asset that will be used by subsequent governments.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, during the launch of the website, underscored the tracker’s role in providing a reliable and accurate presentation of infrastructure projects, moving away from the use of artist’s impressions.

Miracle Aboagye in an interview on Asempa FM noted that the Performance Tracker, available as a website, www.performancetracker.com, and mobile app, was developed as a pet project from the vice president’s office and is expected to serve as a lasting resource for the Ghanaian people, not the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He added that the tracker will help address longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist’s impressions to depict outcomes.

“The NDC government brought a Green Book. Clearly when you pick that you will know that it is a political tool. This [reference to the performance tracker] is not a Blue Book, this is a government of Ghana project. It is a state asset.

“That is why it wasn’t the NPP national executives who did the launch, it was ministers of state and staff from the Office of the Vice President that drove the project till it was launched. It was a pet project that was developed by the office of the vice president to be able to hold this. So, it is a state asset beyond the Nana Akufo-Addo government,” he stated.

