Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, has criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme, calling it a political slogan without practical solutions.

The PFJ, a flagship programme of the NPP government, was designed for agricultural transformation and job creation.

Initiated in 2017, the PFJ had multiple components including subsidised inputs, improved extension services, marketing support, infrastructure expansion, investments in farmers’ organisations, and the introduction of modern agricultural technologies.

The primary objective of the policy was to generate sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

However, according to the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, the policy was merely a political slogan to deceive Ghanaians.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Mr Agbana stated, “PFJ was nothing but a political slogan with no real-time solutions.”

“I have been farming for years now. The PFJ produced no results. And I am ready to debate this anywhere anytime. It was a political slogan meant to deceive the people.”