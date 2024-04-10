The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has requested a thorough investigation by an independent body into the Electoral Commission (EC) due to allegations of missing laptops from the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.

On March 20, the EC clarified that none of its Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) were missing, a statement that contradicts the claims made by the opposition NDC. The EC confirmed that only five laptops were stolen from their custody.

Dr. Bossman Asare, the deputy chair in Charge of Corporate Services urged for calm and reassured the public that the theft of the laptops would not impact the integrity of the 2024 elections.

But in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting, Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer, the Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the NDC stated that the EC was being evasive about the matter and was shifting goalposts whenever it was questioned over the missing devices.

“…They continue shifting goalposts. You push them they go this way; you push them they go this way. This has strengthened our position that this EC should be thoroughly investigated by an outside body. Because a lot of things are not going on well there,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital