The Paramount Chief of the Sempe Traditional Area, Nii Adote Otintor II, has strongly condemned the marriage between the 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl, an act that has ignited widespread public criticism.

The controversial marriage, officiated on March 30, 2024, between Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, and the minor, Naa Ayemoede, has been met with public outcry and denouncement from various quarters of the Ga Dangbe community.

In a passionate plea, Nii Adote Otintor II called upon the president, traditional authorities, and other institutions to safeguard the girl child, indicating that the 1992 Constitution takes precedence over any law or tradition.

He emphasised the need to protect the youth, who represent the future of the Ga people, from such practices that threaten their prospects.

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, spokesperson for the Sempe Mantse, expressed that such incidents tarnished the reputation of the Ga Dangbe people and urged the youth to stand against the perpetuation of this injustice.

He criticised certain leaders for damaging the tribe’s name and warned of the long-term implications if such issues are not addressed.

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II said, “What is happening is a dent on the reputation of all Ga Dangbe people. I am telling all Ga youth that this is the time for them to rise. Some leaders of the ethnic group are dragging the tribe through the mud. If we play with things like this, it will cast dirt on the community.”

