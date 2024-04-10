The Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is calling for films (shorts, middle-length and feature-length documentaries and/or fictional films including episodic series) from independent filmmakers, film schools/students and production houses, for the 9th edition of the Festival, set to take place in September 2024.

BSIFF aims to promote and celebrate the works of filmmakers from Ghana, Africa and the diaspora, providing a platform for African Films to be showcased to audiences across the globe.

Filmmakers who submit their films to the Festival are assured of networking, industry recognition, distribution opportunities, and the chance to become an award-winning filmmaker. Several filmmakers have had their works recognized and have won cash prizes for their films through BSIFF from 2016 till date.

BSIFF also provides training opportunities for filmmakers to hone their skills. The BSIFF platform also catalyzes conversations on critical issues about the film industry on the Continent.

How to Submit Your Film:

Visit www.bsiff.org to submit your work. It is recommended that applicants review the eligibility guidelines and rules before submitting their films to BSIFF. You can send inquiries to bsiffsubmissions@gmail.com or WhatsApp/call +233 59 617 1323.

Submission Deadline: April 30, 2024.