Former President John Mahama has expressed serious concerns about the safety protocols following the accident involving a newly imported train on its test run along the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The incident, which took place on April 18, 2024, has prompted Mahama to question the adequacy of pre-operational checks.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mahama raised pertinent inquiries about the procedures preceding the test ride.

“How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection? How long had the vehicle been on the track before the test run? If I were President, I’ll be asking some serious questions,” John Mahama’s post stated.

In the wake of the accident, Abel Dzidotor, the driver of the truck, has been sentenced to a six-month jail term after pleading guilty to three of the four charges against him, including inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage.