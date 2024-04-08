The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana have jointly announced an increase in transport fares, effective Saturday, April 13, 2024, in response to the recent surge in petroleum prices.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 8, 2024, they outlined the following adjustments: a 15% increase for short-distance or intracity transport, a 20% increase for intercity or long-journey transport, a 15% hike for taxi services, and an increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short distance taxi hire services.

The decision was motivated by the noticeable lack of government intervention in reducing the price of petrol, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants, despite ongoing economic challenges.

“Twenty (20) percent for intercity or long journey transport, 15 percent for taxi transport and an increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short distance taxi hire services.”

“Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers,” they stated.

They, therefore, urged Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana-C-DAG)/Transport Operators of Ghana

April 8, 2024

Joint Press Statement

NOTICE OF TRANSPORT FARE INCREMENT

A recent increment in the price of petrol has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares as follows.

1. 15 percent increment for short distance or intracity transport.

2. 20 percent for intercity or long-journey transport

3. 15percent for taxi transport and

4. An increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services.

This increment shall take effect from Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians government appear to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.

Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living condition of transport owners and drivers.

We are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators. Thank You.

……..End…….

Sgd.

Asonaba Nana Wiredu- Deputy Secretary, C-DAG

0540377307.

Paa Willie- National Chairman, C-DAG

0242971025.

Yaw Barimah- PRO- True Drivers Union

0554822565, 0500312104

David Agboado- P.R.O., C-DAG

0541063682.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital