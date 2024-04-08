Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Joseph Matthew has claimed to be the originator of Afro-Gospel music.

Afro-Gospel is a vibrant blend of African rhythms and instrumentation with Christian themes.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeekend, Joseph Matthew said,” I’m the originator of Afro-gospel music…Afro-Gospel genre never existed… When I released my first song ”Nyame Ye” I wasn’t in Ghana…When I came to Ghana to promote my award-winning song ”Blessed” when I came I decided to label it Afro-Gospel because you’re fusing two things… previously I was doing Hiplife; I was rapping so when I started doing gospel music I decided to combine the two mixed with authentic African beats”.

Explaining the reason why he chose to venture into the Afro-Gospel genre, the ‘’Blessed’’ crooner divulged that the traditional Gospel genre is circuit tight which leaves little to no room for innovation and creativity.

As a cross-over artiste who started as a hiplife rapper and loves to create, share the word of God, and motivate, he found the Afro-Gospel genre the best that fits just his music style and culture.

Joseph Matthew whose music has gone down well with gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond, is a household name on the gospel music scene in Ghana and the UK.

All his songs offer great inspiration to all Christians and most of the songs are mid-tempo with a beautiful rhythm and a great bass tune and drum beat to match.

He released his debut single track, Hallelujah, in January 2019; Nyame Ye, another smashing hit song in April 2019; My Story in 2020, Not Alone in 2021, The Name 2022, Blessed in 2023 and now Promise Land.

At the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK, his song “Blessed” won the ‘Best Gospel Song of the Year UK’.

