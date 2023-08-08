Award-winning UK-based Ghanaian Afro-gospel musician, Joseph Matthew [JM], has bagged a nomination at this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK (GAMA UK) for his hit song “Blessed.”

The song, which was released in 2022, has been a huge success, racking up millions of streams on streaming platforms.

It has also been praised by critics for its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics. JM is no stranger to the GAMA UK awards. He has been nominated for several awards in the past.

This year, JM who is out with his debut song for 2023 dubbed ‘’Promise Land’’ is nominated in the category of Best Gospel Song UK. He is up against some stiff competition, including songs by other popular Ghanaian gospel artists such as MayQueen, Samuel Sey, Alice Mickenzie, Yvonne Asamoah, and Minister Kofi Nyarko

In addition to JM, other Ghanaian artists who have been nominated at this year’s GMA UK include Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, FBS, and KiDi.

The GMA UK Awards are a major event in the Ghanaian music industry. They recognize the best Ghanaian music released each year. The awards are also a great opportunity for Ghanaian artists to showcase their talent to a wider audience.

JM is one of a growing number of talented Ghanaian artists who are making waves in both the Ghanaian and UK music scenes. He is a gifted songwriter and singer, and his music will continue to inspire and uplift people for years to come.

Watch Blessed and Promise Land music videos below