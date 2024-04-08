Authorities at the SOS Children’s Village Ghana have appealed to corporate bodies and benevolent individuals to support the institution in achieving its goal of taking care of vulnerable children in society.

The child welfare organization which started its operations in Ghana Fifty (50) years ago takes care of children who have completely lost parents or guardians and those on the verge of ‘losing parental care.

The organization, located in Tema, Kumasi, Asiakwa and Tamale has been rolling out initiatives to take care of children who have completely lost parental care and also aid young men and women to be able to find jobs or be able to start their businesses.

SOS Children’s Village as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations embarked on a float on the principal streets of Kumasi to create more awareness and also use the opportunity to seek more public support for its operations.

Speaking during the float, the Programmes Director for SOS Children’s Villages in Kumasi, Bernard Amoako said SOS has a limitless target as there are more children in the society who have lost parental care or are on the verge of losing parental care.

He called on individuals and corporate institutions to support the organization’s vision of helping the vulnerable especially children.

He added “We will continue to plead that people should come to our aid and support us with donations be it kind or cash so we will be able to take care of these children and provide for them just as every child would like to be provided for”

Children whose lives have been transformed through the initiatives of SOS Children’s Village held placards during the float with inscriptions highlighting the impact of the organization on them.

Some of them also spoke about how their future was nearly shattered but were, however, lucky to be saved by the SOS Children’s Village.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital