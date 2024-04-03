The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has clarified that it has not yet taken any concrete steps to contest the Ejisu by-election following the untimely passing of the Member of Parliament for the area, John Kumah.

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, said that the NDC is currently prioritising mourning the MP’s demise over hastily pursuing the vacant seat.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Gbande urged NDC sympathizers in the constituency to exercise patience, assuring them that the party will communicate its plans regarding contesting the seat in due course.

“We all have to exercise restraint and look forward as the party comes up with the conversations that will lead up to a decision that will be in the best interest of the party, a decision that will give all of us the victory and expectation that we want.

“As of now, we are not there yet so we encourage party members to continue to work with structures of the party on the ground in anticipation of whatever will come from national. But as of now, we also encourage them to keep mourning with the family because we particularly mourn with the children of the late John Kumah.”

