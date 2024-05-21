Hiplife legend Barima Sidney has revealed that his colleague DJ Azonto wouldn’t be compensated by Dr Bawumia for dancing to his hit song ‘Fa No Fom’ at his campaign rally.

DJ Azonto in a statement demanded that Vice President Dr Bawumia pay him $ 10 million after he danced to ‘Fa No Fom’ at his political rally some weeks ago.

But in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, Barima Sidney divulged that DJ Azonto won’t get even a penny from the Vice President.

The hiplife legend explained, “When a political party is doing a rally and they play your song on the platform while dancing to it, our law doesn’t say that they must pay you for it.

‘Because it’s a song you’ve already released in the public domain, it’s like your song being played at someone’s birthday party and you asking for monetary compensation.’

“But when they take the song and cut it by using it for an advert and place it on TV or Radio jingle after sampling bits of it, as for that one, my lawyer told me they’d have to pay for using your song,”

Barima Sidney known in real life as Sidney Kofi Ofori explained extensively that, “If they use it for advertising, that one you can sue them, but playing your song and dancing to it at a political party rally doesn’t require compensation according to our copyright laws.”.