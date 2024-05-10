Glovo will at 10:00 pm this evening shut down its operations in Ghana.

This is after it made a stunning announcement of its decision to withdraw from the Ghanaian market to stakeholders.

High operational costs and revenue shortfalls have been cited as some of the reasons why the company decided to exit the country.

As a precursor to this decision, Glovo had earlier consolidated its branches in Osu, Spintex, and Kumasi with its administrative office in East Legon, owing to financial constraints.

As of yesterday, the once bustling East Legon office bore a deserted look, with office equipment, furniture, and signage of the company all cleared out.

The ramifications of Glovo’s exit extend beyond mere logistics.

Close to 30 direct staff members, including managers and workers across various departments, will be directly impacted by the company’s departure.

Additionally, hundreds of delivery riders, who formed the backbone of Glovo’s service, are also set to feel the effects of this decision.

However, amidst the uncertainty, there is a silver lining for some. Delivery riders, who were notified in advance about Glovo’s impending shutdown, are expected to be the least affected.

Many of them already work for other delivery platforms, mitigating the immediate impact of Glovo’s closure.

Some of these riders, speaking to Citi Business News, expressed a nonchalant attitude towards the company’s exit, indicating their readiness to pivot to alternative platforms.

“There are other delivery companies that we can explore now that Glovo has ceased operations so I am not so bothered,” said William Jotefe.

“I am not so bothered. Although the only food delivery company left now is Bolt Food, I can switch to general delivery services and work for others. So I am not really bothered about the news,” Victor Asuma, another Glovo rider said.

Glovo under its contractual agreements, was not responsible for the motorbikes or cars used by its delivery riders.

Despite its challenges some staff of Glovo, who were informed about the company’s exit plans weeks ago told Citi Business News the company ensured timely payment of their salaries, providing a semblance of stability amidst the turbulence.