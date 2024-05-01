Rapper, Amerado has finally broken his silence following a stage mishap a few days ago.

It would be recalled that during a live performance at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School, Amerado was captured on video energetically performing on stage before it suddenly gave way, causing him to fall.

The stage was fully packed with students and other artistes waiting to take their turn. The video captured onlookers frantically searching for the artistes beneath the collapsed stage.

The ”Kwaku Ananse” crooner was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the incident.

In a post on Facebook, Amerado said that he is healthy and looking forward to releasing new music soon.

“I’m grateful for all the support, prayers, calls, and laughter after my stage mishap at Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS. I’m doing well now. FYI: TinTonTan visualiser drops at 6 pm today on my YouTube. Thanks for your ongoing support. On God,” Amerado wrote.

See the post below