Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has described the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a “certified liar” over his promise to settle the allowances of Concerned Nurses and Midwives trainees.

Dr. Bawumia, at a meeting with nurses and midwives, promised that the Finance Ministry would transfer over GHC177 million to pay allowances to nursing trainees on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Despite assurances, the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA) says its members have not yet received their allowances.

In a social media post on Monday, May 20, 2024, Joyce Bawah Mogtari expressed her outrage at the situation, stating “This is from the horse’s mouth! So where is the GHC 177 Million that the Finance Ministry was ordered to release? Like we keep saying be careful whose battles you are fighting because sometimes those whose battles you fight most may just leave you in the lurch! Caveat emptor!”

She concluded by saying “Dr. Bawumia is a certified liar! Ghana deserves better.”

GNMTA has also expressed disappointment and frustration over the unpaid allowances, despite promises by the Vice President.

The association is demanding immediate payment of the allowances, which have been in arrears for over 13 months.

