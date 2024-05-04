The Spirit of Africa Challenge has carved its niche as the quintessential off-road competition across Africa since its inception in 2005. This challenge invites both seasoned and amateur drivers to test their skills against the continent’s most demanding terrains.

Now, under the sponsorship of Nissan, the event promises even more thrills with the rugged Nissan Navara Pro4-X Double Cab taking centre stage.

The Spirit of Africa Challenge began as a vision by Sarel van der Merwe, aimed at offering a platform for regular drivers to engage in competitive off-roading. The initial sponsorship by Mitsubishi laid a strong foundation, but it is the recent partnership with Nissan that has revitalised the event and placed on a whole new level, allowing participants to experience and push the limits of the Nissan Navara Pro4-X.

At a recent event, put up for media across Africa Maciej Kleinkiewicz, Managing Director for Nissan SA, expressed his excitement about the renewed vigor of the challenge. “We are excited to have brought the challenge back this year with more power and gusto than ever before and we are even more excited to see how our motoring associates did behind the wheel of the rugged and redefined Nissan Navara,” he stated.

Dubbed as Africa’s toughest 4×4 challenge, the event spans several days and features a series of demanding courses crafted by Van der Merwe himself. Competitors face timed stages that require precise navigation and the ability to tackle extreme obstacles, making the challenge a true measure of both driver skill and vehicle endurance. “The Sprit of Africa is key for us because it proves how strong the Nissan Navara is under different terrains and road conditions” Ramy Mohareb, Head Of Communications & PR, Africa, Nissan Motor Corp, said.

Designed to conquer, the Nissan Navara Pro4-X is a double-cab pickup that embodies toughness and capability. Its adaptation for the Spirit of Africa Challenge underscores its robust engineering and advanced electronic aids, which enabled even novice drivers to exceed their limits in challenging off-road conditions. To this Nthabiseng Mokoape-Motsepe, Head Communications – Sub Sahara Africa at Nissan Africa mentioned that the Nissan Navara was very important to Nissan because its testament to the 60 Years of Nissan’s hard work in Africa. She added that “The Navara is built in Africa for Africa by Africans”. The Navara is exported to other markets and also assembled in Ghana by Engineers trained in South Africa.

The challenge has not only impressed and captivated media personalities from Sub-Saharan and South Africa, including Ghana. After experiencing a condensed version of the event, these media personalities shared their exciting and eye-opening experiences, highlighting the impressive capabilities of the Nissan Navara Pro4-X. Fact Jeke, Auto TV personality and event organizer from Zimbabwe said “This feels better than shopping for bags, I felt I was driving a sedan or SUV though I was in a Bakkie (Pickup truck)”. Our experience and opinion about the Nissan Navara has been solidified by the Spirit of Africa Challenge, it is a proper “wolf in sheepskin”, ready to surprise and beat expectations always.

With a bright future ahead, the Spirit of Africa Trophy is set to expand its reach across the continent, thanks to ongoing support from Nissan and a growing interest in off-roading adventures. The organizers are enthusiastic about taking this captivating competition to new heights and locations, promising even greater challenges.

The Spirit of Africa Trophy continues to be a beacon of excellence in the off-road motorsport landscape. With its challenging courses, robust vehicle line-up, and the infusion of new energy and sponsorship, the event is not just about winning; it’s about pushing boundaries and exploring the limits of what drivers and their vehicles can achieve together. For those looking to conquer rough terrains and embrace the spirit of adventure, the Spirit of Africa Challenge remains a thrilling and inspiring journey.