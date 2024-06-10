Through commitment, excellence, and standards, Comsys has delivered reliable connectivity to businesses in Ghana, becoming the dependable choice for businesses to interconnect their operations.

Comsys expertise in the delivery of dedicated capacities of any size to businesses to transmit their secured data and provide internet capacities critical for today’s business applications made it to the limelight again at GITTA 2024.

During the just-ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Award (GITTA) held on Friday, June 7, 2024, the company was awarded best enterprise solutions provider, internet service provider, and other leading industry awards, adding to its count of several national and global recognitions.

The enterprise solution giant has a key focus on strategic initiatives that will support its objectives to continue to deliver first-class service quality to businesses in the future.

Over the years, the company has maintained its relevance in the ICT telecoms space and assured of its readiness to continue to embrace new technologies, change, and opportunities.

Indeed, “we are excited and humbled to pick this year’s awards, especially this being the 11th consecutive year as an ENTERPRISE SOLUTION PROVIDER in Ghana. Our gratitude to our team for making it possible.

Proudly, we dedicate these achievements to our clients, who believe in us to bring alive their dreams through the opportunities they give us.

We shall continue our positive contribution to national digitization. Says the Technical Head, Harry Newlands.