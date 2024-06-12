Ghanaian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj have urged the Ghana Hajj Board to enhance services, citing room for improvement despite satisfactory progress so far.

Over 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims, including 2,200 from Tamale and the rest from Accra, have been accommodated and fed, with all having performed the lesser Hajj (ummrah).

As part of the pillars of Islam, Muslims are required to at least embark on a pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

Yearly, millions of Muslims around the world travel to Mecca to perform Hajj, with this year’s Hajj ticket costing about GHC 75,000 per passenger.

The first of nine flights scheduled for this year’s Hajj, departed from the Tamale International Airport in the Northern Region, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Some pilgrims expressed dissatisfaction with food options, noting that while food is provided, it sometimes doesn’t meet their demands.

“As for food, they are giving us food but the food sometimes is not what we demand but at least, they bring us food so we cannot say there’s no food. I think they can do better because before you become a task force, you have to be familiar with the area so that you can help others.”

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, speaking to Channel One News acknowledged the challenges but assured that they have been overcome, with preparations underway for the main Hajj.

Pilgrims have however performed ummrah and are eagerly awaiting the Hajj.

“We managed to overcome some of these challenges. We succeeded in airlifting. There are over 4000 pilgrims from Ghana, 2,200 from Tamale and the rest from Accra. Everybody is well accommodated, everybody is being fed. And everybody has performed the lesser Hajj which is the ummrah. Now we are in readiness for the main Hajj.”

