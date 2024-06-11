The Chinese Speakers Association of Ghana (CSAG) has dismissed claims that Chinese nationals arrested for illegal mining activities are released due to a lack of interpreters.

The Forestry Commission stated that cases involving Chinese nationals often drag on in court and are eventually dismissed due to language barriers.

In a statement on Monday, June 10, 2024, CSAG offered to provide professional translation and interpretation services to the Forestry Commission. The association, registered under Ghanaian law, aims to bridge the language gap between Chinese-speaking individuals and authorities in Ghana.

CSAG boasted qualified translators and interpreters proficient in both Mandarin and English, ensuring effective communication between Forestry Commission officers and Chinese-speaking individuals.

The association is willing to offer its services at an affordable fee to facilitate legal processes.

This, they believe will enhance the effectiveness of the Commission operations and contribute significantly to preserving Ghana’s natural resources.

