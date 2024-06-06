Nestlé Ghana Limited, a leading food manufacturing company has awarded its top Five national distributors with trucks to enable them expand their reach and grow their businesses.

The presentation was made at a short ceremony organized at the head office of the Company in Dzorwulu, Accra.

Managing Director of the Company Georgios Badaro at the opening said the Company’s focus is to directly invest in the growth of the businesses of its distributors for mutual benefit.

He expressed confidence that by working collaboratively, a cycle that allowed for more investment into the economy would be created to support growth and sustainability while creating jobs for Ghanaians.

Georgios Badaro also touched on the dynamic nature of the business environment and called for more efficiency in operations and people development.

He said: “We see the devaluation of the currency, and other complications happening, but we will fight it as we have always done and win again.”

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Deborah Kwablah lauded the contribution of distributors in keeping the Company in Business.

She noted, that through the distributors, the various brand offerings of the Company reached warehouses, shops, communities, and homes, as such the gesture was a demonstration of the Company’s appreciation to them.

Announcing the award winners, National Sales Manager, Nestlé Coastal Cluster Jacob Odoi described the distributors as the engine for reaching more consumers. He encouraged the distributors to “continue to work hard to stay in the game”.

Mrs. Maud Botwe, who received the top distributor award, expressed appreciation to Nestle Ghana, indicating that the truck would help them improve their business by distributing it in bulk.

“This is a big truck compared to what we have, so the wholesalers who are buying more, we can put them in one car. Sometimes you have to take two or three trucks, and it’s expensive, this one you will spend less,” she noted.

The top five recipients of the 2023 national distributors’ awards are Danmaud Company Ltd, Edcey Company Ltd, Ofram Company Ltd, Lesfam Company Ltd, and Awo Nyame Enterprise.

They were assessed using tools with many parameters, including profitability, human resources, warehouse management, and efficient distribution.

The five trucks were part of 69 different awards given to distributors across the country for their performance for the year 2023.