Vice President and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

Dr Bawumia visited the Black Stars during a team dinner ahead of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 7 pm Monday.

Ghana beat Mali 2-1 in Bamako in the lead-up to Monday’s game. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, NPP National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye and NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, GFA President Kurt Okraku thanked Dr Bawumia for his role in getting the Black Stars logistical help on its trip to Mali.

“Today marks an important day for us as football people as we get ready to battle out with the Central African Republic in a very important World Cup qualifier. Despite his heavy schedule, despite the fact that he has to be somewhere at this point in time, he has decided to pass through to wish your good selves and ourselves the best of luck as we get ready.

“Your excellency, your team did a good job against Mali, winning 2-1 and with your support, we are here in Kumasi for the next match,” he stated