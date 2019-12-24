All roads lead to the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair in Accra later this evening, as the biggest end-of-year concert Decemba to Rememba (#D2R2019) comes off today.

Some artistes billed to perform at the Christmas Eve concert, which is recognized as the official Christmas party are Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Adina, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh.

Comedian OB Amponsah is also on the bill to serve patrons of the event with some comedy.

This being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 is also being angled as a premiere point of recreation for tourists.

Tickets for VIP tables have been sold out however, the window is still open for the purchase of regular and VIP tickets which cost GHS150 and GHS250 respectively.

Three reasons you don’t have to miss #D2R2019 tomorrow

This year’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert promises to be more exciting as it comes with some new verve.

The concert, for the past 13 years, has provided quality entertainment to patrons during the yuletide and has been touted the ‘Official Christmas Party.’

Here are three reasons you need to be at the concert:

1. Line-up of the hottest acts: #D2R2019 has billed artistes who released all the bangers in 2019. These are musicians whose songs topped the charts in the year under review.

Performing at the event are Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye and Adina. Other artistes like Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh will also make an appearance at the show.

2. A bigger venue: For the first time, #D2R is moving to a bigger auditorium, the Fantast Dome, at Trade Fair, Accra. This means there is going to be a bigger party and more space for all the enjoyment that comes with the concert. The Fantasy Dome has a capacity of over 15,000.

3. Unadulterated comedy: Patrons of #D2R2019 will also be treated to great laughter from one of the best comedians in Ghana at the moment, OB Amponsah.

OB Amponsah recently earned a lot of spurs for himself after sending patrons of Lords of the Ribs comedy show in Nigeria into a frenzy.

This was followed up with another awesome performance that had President Nana Akufo-Addo in stitches at the 2019 Club 100 Awards.

The optometrist has also performed at programmes such as Night of Laughs and Music, Easter Comedy Show and Voices in My Head, among others.

HOW TO BUY D2R TICKETS ACROSS ALL NETWORKS

Dial *447*973#

Select Option 1 (Buy Ticket)

Select Ticket Type (Regular 150, VIP 250)

Enter the number of tickets to purchase

Enter a valid email address for your QR code to be sent to for entry to the show

Confirm email

Proceed from the summary page

Alternatively, you can log on to citinewsroom.com, click on the #D2R2019 Artwork and follow the steps to buy your ticket.

#D2R2019 is proudly organised by Citi FM with support from Citi TV and The Year of Return.

It is sponsored by Coca Cola, taste the feeling, and has Edern Security as the official security partner.