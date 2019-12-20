The body of a 14-year-old pupil of Awutu Bereku D/A Basic School in the Central Region who drowned in an abandoned pit in Fetteh Kakraba has been found.

Eyewitnesses say Michael Essiamah went into the abandoned pit yesterday to swim.

It took divers several hours to retrieve the body.

Speaking to Citi News, Chief Inspector Tamaklo of the Awutu Bereku District Police command advised parents to take care of their children in other for them not to fall victim to such incidents.