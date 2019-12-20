An Accra High Court will later today [Friday] give a ruling on a bail application by seven of the accused persons facing trial for allegedly plotting to destabilize the state.

The court’s ruling will come after a new application by lawyers of the accused persons who argue that their clients have been unduly kept for more than three months.

It will be recalled that a similar application in November 2019 was dismissed by the High Court with the presiding judge, Justice George Buadi, holding that the accused persons were not entitled to bail because they have not been unreasonably detained.

The seven accused persons who applied for the bail include Colonel Kodjo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class II Dekuwine, Cpl Abubakar, L/Cpl Ali Solomon, and L/Cpl Akanpewon.

The other accused persons are Dr Mac-Palm, Kafui, alias Ezor, Debrah, and Gershon Akpah.

The accused persons have been charged with four counts – conspiracy to commit treason felony, treason felony, conspiracy to possess explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse and possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse.

Prosecutors have accused the nine of being part of a group known as TAG, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which is alleged to have planned to embark on demonstrations against the government and “possibly take over the government”.

It is also the case of the prosecution that a map found in the possession of the accused persons showed some important state installations, such as the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Burma Camp, the 37 Military Hospital and the National Police Training School, which it had targeted.

Meanwhile, another application by lawyers for ACP Agordzo will also be heard today at the High court.