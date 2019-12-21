Related News No Content Available

Caleb Kudah revisits the story of the Minister for Roads and Highway which is being characterized as the ‘Terminator’ in this edition of the BackPage.

The Ministry of Road and Highways had caused the arrest of three foreign nationals for constructing a fence wall on a portion of the road close to the Association International School at the Airport residential area in the Greater Accra region. The three are currently in the custody of the BNI. The foreigners were also arrested for supervising the construction of a 22-storey multi-purpose building without the needed permit for the project.