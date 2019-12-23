VIP tables for Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba (#D2R2019) concert have sold out a day to the concert.

The window is, however, still open for the purchase regular and VIP tickers for the #D2R2019 concert, which cost GHS 150 and GHS 250 respectively.

Performing at this year’s Decemba 2 Rememba event are headliner Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, Okyeame Kwame, Praye, Adina, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Krymi and Camidoh.

Comedian OB Amponsah is also on the bill to serve up some comedy to audiences.

#D2R2019 will be held at the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair in Accra on December 24, 2019.

Being the Year of Return, the #D2R2019 is also being angled as a premiere point of recreation for tourists.

HOW TO BUY D2R TICKETS ACROSS ALL NETWORKS

Dial *447*973#

Select Option 1 (Buy Ticket)

Select Ticket Type (Regular 150 or VIP 250)

Enter the number of tickets to purchase

Enter a valid email address for your QR code to be sent to for entry to the show

Confirm email

Proceed from the summary page

Alternatively, you can log on to citinewsroom.com, click on the D2R Artwork and follow the steps to buy your ticket.