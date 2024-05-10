President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, on Friday, May 10.

The President was accompanied by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and other dignitaries.

The airport, which is currently undergoing equipment testing for both domestic and international flights, is expected to commence full operations by June this year.

With a capacity to accommodate over 800,000 passengers annually, primarily from the northern and middle belt regions, the airport is poised to meet the increasing demand for air travel.

The Ghana Airport Company Limited is now managing the facility, which is expected to create new opportunities for hoteliers and tourism operators in the region.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Hoteliers Association, George Arkoh Mensah, speaking to Citi News expressed optimism that the opening of the airport will have a positive impact on the hospitality industry in the region.

He estimated over 50,000 people will be coming to Kumasi or the Ashanti Region specifically, with almost 80 per cent of them being accommodated by the Ghana Hotel Association, hence increasing productivity and income.

He said, “The opening of the airport will bring economic improvements and development to the region and Ghana. It will open Kumasi and the Ashanti Region to the world, and the destination periods of most of the people who will come will be Kumasi. With that, it will improve and increase patronage in the hotel industry.

————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital