Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach has voiced strong disapproval towards his fellow religious leaders for their lack of response to the contentious Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

He expressed disappointment about the “cowardice” of his fellow clergymen following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s failure to sign the Bill.

Dr. Tetteh has committed to a protest march to the Jubilee House if the President does not assent to the bill, provided the Supreme Court approves its passage.

“I’ll march to the Jubilee House. I think it’s about time we make politicians know we voted them into power. The cowardice that Christian leaders and religious leaders have been reduced to is a shame and I’m embarrassed by some of our clergymen.

“As much as we are interested in our titles, in the big titles, and who we are and how long we’ve served, I’m yet to hear certain people speak against these manners. And for me, that is a shame. And so, it starts from my home too.

He added, “It starts from the clergymen. It starts from the religious clerics. It starts from the home of the Chief Iman. It starts with the Chairman of the Christian Council. It starts with the Apostolic leaders. It starts from the Apostolic fathers. It also starts from the Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians, and Anglicans. But also, beyond that, it starts from the charismatic leaders.

“We’ve been too quiet. And as much as we are grumbling, everybody wants to impress certain people and that nonsense, for me, must stop.”

The Presidency, in a letter to Parliament, requested them to desist from sending the anti-gay bill for approval, citing legal issues. This decision by the President was criticised by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act, 2024, which criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

There is currently a stalemate between the Executive and Legislative arms of government over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The bill has suffered some legal suits by two private legal practitioners Richard Dela Sky and Gender Activist Dr Amanda Odoi, who are seeking annulment of the bill.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 8, adjourned Richard Sky’s application seeking a declaration that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, is null, void, and of no effect to May 17, 2024.

The adjournment, as ruled by the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, is to enable counsel for the plaintiff to “file a fresh motion paper with supporting affidavit and statement of the case.”

Counsel for the first defendant, Thaddeus Sory, suggested to the court that the applicant be given time to amend paragraphs five and seven of his applications to sync with his reliefs.

Paragraph five of the applicant’s writ is seeking “an order restraining the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament from presenting The Human and Sexual Values Bill, 2024 to the President of the Republic for his assent.”

—–

