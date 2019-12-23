Ghanaian Dance Hall Artiste, Stonebwoy will be performing at Nsoatre in the Bono Region on December 29, 2019.

Stonebwoy would be performing at a programme dubbed ‘A Nite with Stonebwoy’ organised by BA Events at the Baffour Awuah Sports Complex.

Other supporting artistes include Quamina MP, Kooko and other local artists.

A member of BA Events, Richard Kwaku Adjei in an interview with Citi News said: “As our motto goes, Hallmark of Entertainment, Stonebwoy deserves to be on the bill if we talk of bringing down top-notch musicians to the people.”

Kwaku Adjei urged the supporters of Stonebwoy and those who believe in the Bhim National family to patronize the event.

He also disclosed that “We have done some good works within this very short period such as Kotoko and Baffour Soccer Academy match, Baffour Community Gala which is an annual event and Fufu Party we organized.”

