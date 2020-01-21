DCOP David Eklu has handed over to Supt. Mrs. Sheila Abayie-Buckman as Director of Public Affairs in a ceremony at the National Police Headquarters.

The occasion was also used to host a refresher workshop on communications for all Public Affairs Officers in the Police Service.

A member of the Council of State, Communications Consultant and Ambassador, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene shared current trends in public relations practice with the officers and advised them to continuously upgrade themselves to stay relevant.

Lawyer Zakariah Musa Tanko of the Ghana Institute of Journalism also led the officers to discuss the Right to Information Act and its relations with police-public affairs.

DCOP Eklu used the occasion to share his experience of police public relations with the officers and urged them to continue to give off their best.

He promised his continuous support for the department, although he moves into a new role as hospital administrator.

Background

This follows a reshuffle that was done by the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, on January 3, 2020, which saw DCOP David Eklu reassigned to the Police Hospital as an Administrator and Supt. Mrs. Sheila Abayie-Buckman as the new Director of Public Affairs.

The reshuffle also saw a host of other heads of the Police administration reassigned to other portfolios.

Notable amongst them is Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who used to be the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) reassigned as Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service.