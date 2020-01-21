There has been a significant drop in the number of nurses and midwives in the Chereponi District following last year’s conflict that broke out in the area between the Annufuls and Konkombas.

Many of the health workers in the district left and many others posted to the area have also refused to take up such appointments.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association in the district, Ibrahim Nafah has therefore appealed to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to come to their aid by ensuring that the nurses and midwives are sent to the district.

“Our nurses and midwives did some postings last year after our coffers had settled and they sent 34 of them here. Out of the 34, only three came. The remaining 31 have still not reported. The information we have is that, they have been reposted. This one coupled with the fact that some of our colleagues have had to leave because of the conflict, [is really affecting health delivery in the area].”

“Some people were released from the conflict and then some too had to go on study leave. And others are on maternal or annual leave. And this has led to a significant drop in the number of nurses and midwives we have in the district which is currently affecting our work. So we are trying to do advocacy so that the Ministry of Health with Ghana Health Service would come to our aid and ensure that the nurses and midwives will come back,” they pleaded.

Clashes in Chereponi

The violence in Chereponi district of the North East Region which took place in March last year led to the deaths of three persons and the displacement of many others.

It all started when unknown assailants opened fire on Nawieku, a Chokosi community in the district, injuring one person.

This led to many residents the district fleeing the villages in the area to other places for safety since their homes were razed down in the clashes.