A 43-year-old businessman Kofi Sarkodie has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly snatching a car from a driver at gunpoint at Asakore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Sarkodie is said to have carried out the nefarious act with three others now at large.

According to police, the vehicle allegedly taken away by Sakordie and his accomplices belonged to Madam Joycelyn Tetteh, Member of Parliament for North Dayi in the Volta Region.

Charged with conspiracy and robbery, Sarkodie pleaded not guilty, thereafter the court presided over by Mrs. Rita Abrokwah Doko admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with three sureties.

He is to reappear on January 31, 2020.

Inspector Boafo said a witness, Anansu Dickson was a driver of a rental company at Spintex.

In the first quarter of 2019, Madam Tetteh gave out her Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GW 6663-17 to Dickson for rentals.

The prosecution said, on July 23, last year, a client called with phone number 0242634481 and booked

for the vehicle at a cost of GH¢700.00 to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for lectures but it was robbed at gunpoint allegedly by the suspect.