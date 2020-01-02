The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced Sunday, January 5, 2020, as the re-opening date for all Form Three Senior High School (SHS) students.

According to GES, the decision is to allow the final year students have enough time to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which would be written between May and June 2020.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit at the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo explained that all stakeholders involved including students should report to their various schools over the weekend to ensure full academic work starts on Monday 6th January 2020.

“This is to enable the final year students have ample time to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Students are expected to return over the weekend to ensure that full academic work resumes on Monday 6th January 2020,” the statement noted.

In addition, the statement said, Form One and Two Green Track students, as well Form One Gold Track students will also re-open on the 5th of January 2020 to complete their 1st Semester.

However, all Form 2 Gold Track students will resume on 1st March, 2020.

“It is expected that the Form 2 Gold students will have a full session to continue and finish part of their 1st semester and also continue through to end the 2nd semester for the 2019/2020 academic year,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: