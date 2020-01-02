The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has today 2nd January 2020 decorated the newly promoted Commissioners of Police (COPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs) with their badges of ranks and insignia at the Police Headquarters.

At a parade held in his office, the IGP congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to put in more efforts to ensure the security and safety of Ghanaians. “Ghanaians expect more from us, and it is expected that with the new elevation you will bring your policing experiences to bear in the year 2020”, he said.

Over 6,000 officers of the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, Corporal, Lance Corporal and Constable to the next higher ranks within the Ghana Police Service.

In addition, 390 Inspectors had their promotion to the rank of Chief Inspectors backdated to July 1, 2019, due to administrative adjustments.

The decorated officers who are all Police Management Board (POMAB) members except one are:

COP/Mr. Samuel Monney, Director-General/Technical

COP/Nana Asomah Hinneh, Director-General/Human Resource Department

COP/Mr. Ebenezer Francis Doku, Ag. Director-General/Special Duties

COP/Mr. Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director-General/National Protection Department

COP/Mr. Edward Tabiri, Director-General/Police Intelligence Department

DCOP/Mr. David Senanu Eklu, Director-General/Public Affairs Department

DCOP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director/National Operations

By this exercise, the other promoted DCOPs who were not present at the ceremony are all deemed symbolically decorated.

The other POMAB members were also present to congratulate the new COPs and DCOPs.