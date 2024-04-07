The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action following a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway, resulting in the arrest of one individual, with efforts underway to apprehend three other suspects.

Patrol teams promptly responded to the robbery, which occurred around 0100hrs on Sunday, April 7th, 2024.

As a result of the quick intervention of the Police, one suspect was successfully apprehended, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In a brief statement, the Police noted that they are conducting an intelligence-led operation to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident.

The Police added that they are confident in their ability to bring all perpetrators to justice.