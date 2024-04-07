Manhyia Palace in collaboration with Royal Image Group of Companies and Kumasi Evangel Choir under the auspices of Lady Julia Osei Tutu has successfully organized the maiden edition of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on April 5, 2024.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers competition at the Great Hall of KNUST saw seven choirs competing for the coveted award with the Tamale Youth Choir from the Northern Region of Ghana and Obuasi Heralds Choir from the Ashanti Region of Ghana acclaimed as the top Choirs on the day.

The competition formed part of activities to mark the 25th enstoolment anniversary of the 16th Monarch of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

Delivering the keynote address, Her Royal Majesty, Lady Julia appreciated the stunning leadership qualities by her loving husband, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his exceptional dedication to serving Asante Kingdom throughout the years.

To her, Asantehene has earned great love and compassion from people across the globe because of his unflinching support to help humanity.

“Today, we are gathered here to celebrate our great leader with joyful music and uplifting lyrics that will certainly touch our hearts. I take this occasion to congratulate our sovereign leader, my husband, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as you celebrate this great milestone having attained a remarkable 25th year of service. You have served your people with unwavering dedication and shown great wisdom to earn the love of your people as a test today”, Lady Julia said.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Royal Image Group of Companies, Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman delivering the welcome address expressed his proud gratitude to Asantehene, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and his darling wife, Lady Julia for their steadfast support and commitment to the arts and culture by creating a conducive environment where creativity flourishes alongside tradition.

He took the opportunity to urge that, the competition become an annual celebration in the spirit of creativity, tradition and unity.

According to him, the competition will help unearth and preserve talent to promote the heritage of the Asante Kingdom.

He also acknowledged the enormous contributions of Kumasi Evangel Choir, Dr. Agyarko-Poku, and Dr. Albert Adusei Dua, for their unwavering efforts to realise Otumfuo’s vision.

“I extend special gratitude to His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Her Royal Majesty, Lady Julia. Your steadfast support and commitment to our arts and culture have nurtured an environment where creativity flourishes alongside tradition, fostering a collective pride and sense of identity”, Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman noted.

The competitors included; Tarkwa Crusaders Chorale, Tema Mass Choir, Tamale Youth Choir, Bantama Youth Choir, Obuasi Heralds Choir, Kasoa Youth Choir and Amammereso Youth Choir.

ABOUT ROYAL IMAGE GROUP OF COMPANIES

Royal Image Group of Companies is founded by Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman. His entrepreneurial portfolio includes Royal TV, Ask Media Training Institute, A&A Travel & Tours, Richcity Estates, A&A Driving School, and Royal Image Media Productions and now, Ask Foods (Kokonte, Gari and Beans) .

A dynamic young entrepreneur and journalist, Dr. Amankwa boasts an educational background from KNUST, the London School of Journalism, and the Ghana Baptist University College.

He embarked on his career journey as a Marketing Executive at MET FM (now Angel FM in Kumasi), where he was instrumental in launching the first-ever satellite TV in the northern sector of Ghana, a feat achieved with the support of colleagues and under the auspices of the National Communication Authority (NCA).