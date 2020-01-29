Former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh is unhappy over what he says are attempts to prevent him from purchasing nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mr. Nimoh, in a letter of appeal seeking to be permitted to purchase the 2020 parliamentary forms said several attempts to get the forms had failed.

The letter was addressed to the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and copied to the NPP Regional Secretary, among others.

“I wish to appeal to be permitted to purchase a copy of the 2020 parliamentary primaries nomination forms at the Regional Secretariat. This appeal has become necessary because I am being denied access and obstructed to purchase the said forms at the Mampong Constituency Level of the party,” portions of his appeal letter said.

His concerns come days after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo picked nomination forms to seek re-election as flagbearer to lead the NPP into the 2020 general elections.

In 2014, Mr Addai Nimoh similarly picked up presidential nomination forms to contest for the NPP’s flagbearership race.

He and other aspirants, however, lost to Nana Akufo-Addo.

NPP primaries slated for April 20

The NPP will hold its Presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

A non-refundable nomination fee for aspirants has been pegged at GHc20,000 whilst the filing fee is GHc200,000.

The party will also be electing the remaining Parliamentary candidates on the same day.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.

No mass protection of sitting MPs in Ashanti

Earlier media reports attributed to Mr. Antwi Boasiako had suggested that the party will protect sitting MPs in the region.

However, in his interaction with the Ashanti Regional Council comprising all regional executives, constituency chairmen and secretaries as well as sitting MPs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu set the records straight, stating that nothing of the sort will happen.

Accordingly, he stated that he gave out nomination forms to all the Constituency Chairmen and instructed them not to deny access to any member of the party who wishes to contest in the primaries.

Mr, Boadu was in the Ashanti Region to organize orientation for the various constituency elections committee members and the Ashanti Regional party in furtherance of the Rules and Regulations for the conduct of the primaries.