Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 42-year-old man, Edwin Awuku for allegedly murdering a woman at Ceder Crescent Hotel at Danyame in Kumasi.

The deceased, 46-year-old Comfort Owusu Afriyie alias Maame Yaa, was found in the hotel in cold blood with gunshot wound on January 2, 2020.

Earlier reports suggested that the suspect and the deceased were both attacked in an armed robbery case while in their hotel room but the Police have said that their investigations reveal that the suspect, shot and killed the woman.

According to the police, Edwin Awuku, after shooting the deceased, went home and confessed his action to his wife and both of them went back to the hotel to raise alarm about the death and subsequently lodged a complaint of armed robbery at the Kumasi Central Police Station.

Read the police station below:

1. Police Investigation into an alleged murder of a woman at the Ceder Cresent Hotel at Danyame, Kumasi indicates that the deceased was shot and killed by the suspect Edwin Awuku, 42, the boyfriend who checked into the hotel with the victim.

2. There was no armed robbery attack at the Hotel as was reported by the complainant who is the wife of the suspect.

3. The suspect Edwin Awuku on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at about 1:00am checked into the said Hotel with the girlfriend Comfort Owusu Afriyie alias Maame Yaa, 46.

4. That whilst in the hotel room, suspect Awuku shot the victim in the chest killing her instantly and he suspect Awuku sustaining injury on his left forefinger in the process.

5. Awuku sensing danger left the Hotel premises unnoticed and drove to his residence at Amakom and informed the wife about the incident and dropped the exhibit weapon and his mobile phones at home.

6. Both, the suspect and the wife went back to the hotel to raise alarm on the incident, drawing the attention of other persons.

7. Both later drove to the Central Police Station, where an official complaint of an

alleged armed robbery and Murder was reported

Meanwhile, Police says they have retrieved the exhibits, a Smith & Wesson SD 9mm Pistol, an empty shell casing and an Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone from suspect’s residence at Amakom, Kumasi.

The suspect has been arrested and in custody, while the case docket is being prepared for onward transmission to the Attorney General’s Office for the necessary action.