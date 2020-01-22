The Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, James Oppong-Boanuh and other members of the Police Management Board have visited the Mankessim Roman Catholic hospital where two police officers are receiving treatment, following a gun battle with robbers who attempted robbing the Zen filling station in Mankessim.

According to police reports, at about 2am today [Wednesday] a Police patrol team responded to a distress call from the Zen filling station at Mankessim and upon arrival, some suspected armed robbers opened fire injuring two Police officers in the process and killing another.

The Police administration assured the family of the deceased, Lance Corporal Kingsley Boaheng who was in civil cloth and met his untimely death 200 metres away from the crime scene, to remain calm as the police conducts investigations into the matter.

According to the IGP, a team of senior investigators have been brought from the Police headquarters to join the regional investigation team to bring the perpetrators of this crime to book.

“My team made up of other members of the police management board, we came down from Accra after hearing the incident that happened here in Mankessim. We learnt one officer was shot dead and two others are receiving treatment after getting injured. “We have visited both crime scenes and investigations are being carried out. We had an initial crime team and another crime team has arrived from Accra to beef up and support the Regional crime team. Investigations will proceed and whatever happens, we will let Ghanaians know. We have to wish the injured officers speedy recovery and to the family and friends of the deceased, we offer them our condolences.”

Owner of the Zen Oil Filling station who wished to remain anonymous told Citi News this is the second time in two months that his station has been robbed

“Around 1:03 I received a distress call from my security that he has seen some unfamiliar movements at the station so I immediately called the Mankessim patrols team and at exactly 1:08pm they got here and the robbers started firing at them so they had to back off. There were about five heavily armed men and this is the second time in two months this is happening to me”.

Member of Parliament for Mfanstiman Ekow Quansah Hayfron who was at the scene of the incident was optimistic that the suspects will be arrested soon.

Kasoa cop killing

Last year, two Police officers from the Kasoa Divisional MTTD Sargent Micheal Dzamesi and Lance corporal Mohammed Awal were killed after an occupant of a vehicle they signalled to stop at Gomoa Budumburam refused to do so.

Until the perpetrators of this crime are arrested it will be yet another cold case which has gone unsolved.

Police offers GHS10,000 bounty

The Inspector-General of Police has announced a GHS10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspected robbers who killed the police officer at Mankessim in the Central Region.