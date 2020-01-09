The Police administration is urging the public to be alert and wary of some unscrupulous persons posing as personnel of the Police/Citi TV War Against Indiscipline team.

Read the Police’s notice below:

Beware of Fake Persons Posing as Members of the Police-Citi News War Against Indiscipline Team

The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to the activities of certain unscrupulous individuals pretending to be members of the Police-Citi TV/FM ‘War against Indiscipline’ team.

The criminally minded individuals operate by falsely portraying themselves as genuine members of the “War against Indiscipline” Team and then extort huge sums of money from their victims using intimidation and harassment including, accompanying their victims to the banks to withdraw money to settle the amount demanded from the victims.

The Police Administration wishes to clearly state that the “War against Indiscipline” team is made up of Police MTTD officers who are appropriately dressed using Police marked vehicles and motorbikes. It also include DVLA officials and Citi TV/FM Journalists with cameras.

The real “War against Indiscipline” Team processes suspected road traffic offenders and send them to court, all of which documented and does not include on the spot fine.

Information available to Police suggest that, the fake individuals claiming to be members of the “War against Indiscipline” Team operate within areas like Kaneshie, Lapaz and other busy intersections within the city. All efforts are being made to track down these miscreants by the Police.

The Police Administration is therefore encouraging motorists not to pay any money to such criminals when they encounter them. They should rather insist on their readiness to go through the legal processes and possibly call the Police complaint desk on telephone numbers: 0550323323, 0275000156 for voice calls and sms and 0206639121 for whatsapp (pictures and videos) only for assistance.