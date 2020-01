The Ghana National Ambulance Service has only 50 of their 155 ambulances operational.

The government of Ghana, under the ‘1 Constituency 1 Ambulance’ project, seeks to address the issue of lack of ambulances.

After missed deadlines and some controversies, the Minister for Health says the ambulances will be ready to be distributed on January 28, 2020.

This infographic by citinewsroom.com summarizes the issues.