Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo has cited the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo for contempt over the $1m Kroll payment surcharge.

Osafo-Maafo who had sued Mr. Domelevo joined four other applicants who are officials of the Ministry of Finance to the suit.

The writ sighted by citinewsroom.com is asking the court to among other things commit the Auditor General to prison, or otherwise, punish him for his alleged contemptuous conduct in accordance with the law.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo through his lawyer, Yaw D. Oppong argued that the Auditor General’s refusal to file the required documents at the court and reply to the Notice and grounds of Appeal within the mandatorily stipulated time dictated by Rule 5 (1) and (2) of Order 54 A of the High Court (Civil Procedure Rules) 2004 CI47 pursuant to amendment by C1102, constitutes a contempt of court.

This the Senior Minister believes exposes Mr. Domelevo’s supposed contrived scheme which according to him is “deliberately fashioned to achieve his [Demelevo’s] own invidious agenda and also with a view to preventing the Court from efficiently ascertaining the full circumstances of the case.”

“That the refusal of the Respondent to file the relevant documents and a reply contrary to the relevant provisions of the law is a confirmation of our conviction that the Respondent in taking the decision against us and the subsequent resort to media propaganda to damnify us, and disparage our hard-earned reputation, he was actuated by malice and lack of good faith and without legal basis whatsoever,” he argued.

The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo had indicted the Ministry of Finance and the Senior Minister for paying a UK firm, Kroll and Associates Limited, in 2017 to recover assets from identified wrongdoers, among others, without verifying outcomes.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo in a statement said he was resorting to the courts because “the evidence available shows clearly that the Auditor-General erred in law and professional procedures in the exercise of his powers regarding his audit on payments to Kroll and Associates Limited.”

